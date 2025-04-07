Guggenheim Cuts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $253.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $304.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $360.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.29.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.11. 1,966,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,133. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a twelve month low of $120.60 and a twelve month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,793.40. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $50,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,197.50. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in First Solar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of First Solar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 511 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

