Binance Staked SOL Self Reported Market Cap Tops $899.83 Million (BNSOL)

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Binance Staked SOL token can now be bought for about $111.58 or 0.00142035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binance Staked SOL has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance Staked SOL has a market cap of $899.83 million and $16.89 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance Staked SOL alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,261.67 or 0.99620442 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,875.17 or 0.99128464 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Binance Staked SOL Token Profile

Binance Staked SOL launched on September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 8,064,193 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance. Binance Staked SOL’s official website is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.

Binance Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 8,064,681.31733869. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 106.47685168 USD and is down -14.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $11,013,971.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Staked SOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Staked SOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Staked SOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.