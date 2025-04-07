Lumia Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.18 Million (LUMIA)

Lumia (LUMIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Lumia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumia has a total market capitalization of $31.18 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lumia has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $78,261.67 or 0.99620442 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77,875.17 or 0.99128464 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lumia Profile

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,354,102 tokens. Lumia’s official message board is blog.lumia.org. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia. The official website for Lumia is lumia.org.

Lumia Token Trading

Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 116,354,102.73127739 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 0.26284847 USD and is down -14.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $7,124,657.24 traded over the last 24 hours.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumia using one of the exchanges listed above.

