Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Down 3.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $250.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Apple traded as low as $174.62 and last traded at $181.65. 69,175,548 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 55,436,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.38.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.05.

Get Apple alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Insider Activity at Apple

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,532,608,000 after buying an additional 49,168,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,010,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,074,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,935,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,859,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,779,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,164,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,999,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $46,868,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.