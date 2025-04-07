QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,212.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after buying an additional 135,583 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 67,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $127.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.05.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

