GateToken Reaches Market Cap of $1.80 Billion (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $20.94 or 0.00026676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $35.10 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,823,812 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, "GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 85,825,002.10092536 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 20.51140422 USD and is down -9.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $17,541,820.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/."

