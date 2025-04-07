DigiByte Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $163.03 million and $11.96 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,498.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00011392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.45 or 0.00347083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00089650 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.38 or 0.00251452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00018280 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,625,573,671 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

