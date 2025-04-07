Dai (DAI) Market Capitalization Tops $5.37 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001274 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.37 billion and approximately $2.68 billion worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dai

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,365,382,703 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

