Canopy Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Canopy Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.8% of Canopy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,353,517,000 after purchasing an additional 190,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,603,360,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,352,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,493,520,000 after purchasing an additional 348,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,086.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. This trade represents a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 6.9 %

NYSE NOW opened at $720.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $917.80 and a 200-day moving average of $981.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.