Venom One Day Volume Reaches $7.30 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Venom coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venom has a market capitalization of $223.83 million and $7.30 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venom has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venom alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78,835.47 or 0.99802749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76,732.59 or 0.97140584 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venom Profile

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,278,864,849 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,278,778,328.5 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.12303255 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $7,961,946.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.