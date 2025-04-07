Best Retail Stocks To Research – April 6th

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and UnitedHealth Group are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that operate in the retail industry, selling consumer goods and services either through physical stores or online platforms. Their performance is often tied to consumer spending patterns and overall economic conditions, making them sensitive to changes in consumer confidence and purchasing power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $27.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.43. The stock had a trading volume of 180,231,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,269,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.98 and a 200-day moving average of $323.56. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $770.13 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $14.81 on Friday, reaching $188.38. 125,530,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,363,953. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $7.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,919,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,634,140. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.06. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $13.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.84. 49,130,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,778,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.30. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $359.48 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $12.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.56. The company had a trading volume of 56,989,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,720,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $276.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $36.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $493.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,589,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,961. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $498.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $15.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $524.94. 9,914,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,040. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $509.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Further Reading