Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,400 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $54,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,415,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,692,000 after purchasing an additional 569,385 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 6.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 216,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $2,282,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 7.7 %

BAC opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $261.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $48.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

