Certior Financial Group LLC Invests $434,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 70,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 9,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,927. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $127.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.74 and its 200-day moving average is $163.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Melius began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.