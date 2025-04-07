Susquehanna Lowers United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $90.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.10% from the stock’s current price.

UAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.40. 4,939,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,815,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.21. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

