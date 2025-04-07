Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Verge has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $62.41 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,058.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00011355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.27 or 0.00348202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00090194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.02 or 0.00249764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00018407 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

