BlackCardCoin Trading Down 18.2% Over Last Week (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. BlackCardCoin has a total market capitalization of $371,336.26 and approximately $362,754.42 worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BlackCardCoin

BlackCardCoin’s launch date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.0350806 USD and is down -14.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $333,201.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

