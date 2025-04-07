PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

PLDT Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $960.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLDT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

Institutional Trading of PLDT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the third quarter worth $79,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in PLDT by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in PLDT by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

