iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.17 and last traded at $103.36, with a volume of 11590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,436,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,242,000 after buying an additional 55,462 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,398,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after acquiring an additional 601,720 shares during the period. P E Global LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 2,229,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,933,000 after acquiring an additional 114,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,646,000 after acquiring an additional 661,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qalhat Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 1,783,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

