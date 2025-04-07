Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 9,465 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 121% compared to the typical volume of 4,276 call options.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.93. 1,766,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGI. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

