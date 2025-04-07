Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ)

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,953 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 2,640 call options.

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

TSLZ stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.82. 80,126,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,190,320. T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $60.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34.

Get T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ – Free Report) by 1,614.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922,223 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 2.83% of T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF

The T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide (-2x) inverse exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLZ was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.