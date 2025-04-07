Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2025

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ESTC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.10. The stock had a trading volume of 846,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,020. Elastic has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $123.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $243,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,535,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,728,695.68. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,700,575.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,183,165.07. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Elastic by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Elastic by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.