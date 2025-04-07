MARBLEX (MBX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.70 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $31.54 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,429,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,207,502 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is www.marblex.io/en. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the KAIA platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,429,458 with 206,207,501.53749283 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.15273605 USD and is down -13.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,578,051.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.marblex.io/en.”

