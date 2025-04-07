Sepio Capital LP Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,525,046,000 after buying an additional 257,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $5,032,910,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,715,668,000 after acquiring an additional 125,441 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,052,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,521,173,000 after acquiring an additional 468,203 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $353.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $351.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.89 and a 200-day moving average of $398.35.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.85.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

