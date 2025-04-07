Insider Buying: Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Troup purchased 20,000 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,522.04).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Price Performance

Shares of BGS stock traded down GBX 4.67 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 95.03 ($1.22). The company had a trading volume of 2,946,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £265.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.60. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 91.41 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 122 ($1.57). The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.31.

Get Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon alerts:

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.67 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon had a net margin of 101.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Cuts Dividend

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.06%.

(Get Free Report)

The Trust aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in small Japanese companies which are believed to have above-average prospects for capital growth. We invest in 40–80 attractively valued smaller companies that we believe offer good growth opportunities. The Trust is actively managed and will primarily consist of listed companies although up to 10% of total assets can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in unlisted investments, including private companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.