Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $37.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Darling Ingredients traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 153602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DAR. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Trading Up 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.19.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
