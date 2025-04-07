Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $37.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Darling Ingredients traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 153602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DAR. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $63,956,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,453,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,425,000 after acquiring an additional 791,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 973,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after acquiring an additional 708,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

