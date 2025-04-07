Drift Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Drift has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Drift token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges. Drift has a market capitalization of $132.82 million and $34.50 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Drift alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,357.24 or 0.98903473 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,332.31 or 0.97593082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Drift Token Profile

Drift launched on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,799,499 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. The official website for Drift is www.drift.trade.

Drift Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 294,799,499.13235 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.4406432 USD and is down -13.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $28,699,283.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Drift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.