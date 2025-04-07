Centrifuge Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.68 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and $2.68 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 562,855,650 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 562,830,321 with 514,013,867 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.10327964 USD and is down -15.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,834,142.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

