Cronos Price Hits $0.0819 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $7.98 billion and approximately $60.30 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0819 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00020679 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 97,543,210,869 coins and its circulating supply is 97,393,210,558 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

