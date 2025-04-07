Solayer SOL (SSOL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $76.49 Million

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Solayer SOL token can currently be bought for $114.33 or 0.00146170 BTC on exchanges. Solayer SOL has a market cap of $76.49 million and approximately $503,274.01 worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solayer SOL has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Solayer SOL alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77,357.24 or 0.98903473 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,332.31 or 0.97593082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Solayer SOL

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 620,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. The official website for Solayer SOL is solayer.org. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs.

Solayer SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 620,897.19318878. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 109.07790624 USD and is down -14.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $416,835.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solayer SOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solayer SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solayer SOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solayer SOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.