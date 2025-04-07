Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,761,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,574,955 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $285,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 35.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 366,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 95,896 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 45,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8,848.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 105,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 104,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

