Trek Financial LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $86.18 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $81.34 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.06. The stock has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

