Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,917 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 300,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Adobe were worth $483,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,972 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.54.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $349.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $425.66 and its 200-day moving average is $463.29. The company has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $333.36 and a 52-week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

