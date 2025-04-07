Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-6.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPK
Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 5.5 %
Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.84 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.
Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.
