Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-6.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

NYSE:CPK opened at $126.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $98.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.84 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

