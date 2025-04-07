AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,584,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594,611 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.5% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,058,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 20.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,487,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,204,000 after purchasing an additional 273,078 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Trading Down 7.5 %
NYSE ABBV opened at $186.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.61 and a 200-day moving average of $189.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $330.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 273.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $6,070,159.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,223.60. This trade represents a 40.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
