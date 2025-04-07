Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 9,960.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 3.7 %

General Motors stock opened at $44.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.