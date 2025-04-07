Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $279.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $210.71 and a 1 year high of $289.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

