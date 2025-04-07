McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,400 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,450,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.00.
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of MCK opened at $682.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $633.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $728.32.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Stories
