ROI Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $210.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

