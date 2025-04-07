Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 132,169 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,169 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $50,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $210.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

