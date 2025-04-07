Puzo Michael J Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Puzo Michael J purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after buying an additional 319,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.09 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.75. The firm has a market cap of $587.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

