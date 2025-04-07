Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Liquidia (LQDA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ: LQDA) recently:

3/20/2025 – Liquidia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

3/20/2025 – Liquidia had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Liquidia had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Liquidia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Liquidia stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. Liquidia Co. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.23.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 765.38% and a negative return on equity of 163.21%. Equities analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 16,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $193,109.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 573,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,570.84. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 23,370 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $275,298.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 401,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,673.90. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,245 shares of company stock worth $843,326 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidia by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

