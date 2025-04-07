Soundwatch Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,011 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.0% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 6.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $334.02 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $310.21 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $331.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

