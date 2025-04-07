XSGD (XSGD) Price Reaches $0.74 on Major Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. XSGD has a total market cap of $18.66 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00000964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,099,182 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “XSGD is a stablecoin pegged to the Singapore Dollar (SGD) and operates on several blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, and Zilliqa. Each XSGD token is fully collateralized one-for-one by the Singapore Dollar, providing a stable and reliable digital currency option for users. XSGD is issued by StraitsX, a trademark of Xfers Pte Ltd, and is a licensed Major Payment Institution by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. It facilitates near-instantaneous cross-border transactions and allows for the swapping of other stablecoins at competitive rates. XSGD supports micropayments due to its ability to be counted out to six decimal places, addressing a key limitation of traditional fiat-based digital payment systems. XSGD’s versatility also extends to its usability across various blockchain ecosystems, including Zilliqa and Ethereum, thereby enhancing its utility in the evolving landscape of digital finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

