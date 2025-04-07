Fei USD (FEI) Price Tops $1.00

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Fei USD has traded up 4% against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $24,401.34 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 3,458,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,059 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 3,458,277.60798759 with 3,200,058.53413735 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95898371 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $18,558.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/."

