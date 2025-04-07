Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,556,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 613,040 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $659,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 230,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,258,000 after buying an additional 63,380 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 22.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus set a $510.00 price target on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $430.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $515.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $476.55 and its 200 day moving average is $442.38. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.72%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.