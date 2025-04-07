Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Lowered by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 0.9% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $186,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,664,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,941,418,000 after purchasing an additional 88,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,037,000 after buying an additional 62,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,264,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,144 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,847,000 after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,188,000 after acquiring an additional 401,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,028.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,268.79. The trade was a 24.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total transaction of $308,168.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,319.60. The trade was a 19.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $766.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $883.46 and its 200-day moving average is $906.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.59.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

