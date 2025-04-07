Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Price

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $628.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

