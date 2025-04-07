Mina Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $243.74 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $243.74 million and $32.57 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,633.83 or 0.99261841 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,202.86 or 0.98528072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,224,624,325 coins and its circulating supply is 1,224,624,324 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mina has a current supply of 1,224,617,126.84003923. The last known price of Mina is 0.19736592 USD and is down -13.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $22,465,171.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.