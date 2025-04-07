Rathbones Group PLC Has $27.27 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $27,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.69.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,115.56. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total value of $313,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $318.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $286.32 and a 52 week high of $422.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

