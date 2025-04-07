Best Gold Stocks To Watch Now – April 6th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, and Freeport-McMoRan are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. They offer investors an indirect way to gain exposure to gold prices, as fluctuations in the market price of gold can significantly impact the profitability and stock value of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.51. 80,274,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,632,252. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $3.32 on Friday, reaching $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 26,507,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,059,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX traded down $4.37 on Friday, hitting $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 44,396,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,529,687. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

